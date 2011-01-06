Revealing Pictures Of Jennifer Williams From VH1’s Basketball Wives Surface Online

Jennifer Williams from VH1’s Basketball Wives Jump-Offs is the latest pseudo-celeb to show off her chesticles for an adoring cellphone. I can honestly say I don’t know who she is because I don’t watch the show, but after seeing the pics I know more about her than I ever thought I would. It’s way beyond PG-13 so you’ll have to CLICK OVER TO CRUNKTASTICAL to see the full monty.
RELATED POSTS:
Shaunie O’ Neal Says She Wouldn’t Bet That Lebron James Is Faithful [VIDEO]
Dwight Howard Suing Baby Mama Royce Reed For $500 Million
//
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily