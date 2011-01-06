Father Beats Nephew On Camera For Fronting On Facebook

By the looks of this video, fronting on Facebook will get you a well deserved a** beating on webcam for all your friends to marvel.After watching the video it seems as though the young man receiving the lashings lied about being apart of a gang on Facebook. His uncle wasn’t too pleased with it and decided to beat him for all the world to see.

“Put that on ya wall”

“This is for all ya’ll people on facebook, ya’ll parents need to stop all these senseless crimes all this gang bang sh*t”

As much as I agree with discipline, I don’t agree with publicly beating your child. I will admit, some juveniles do need it though!

