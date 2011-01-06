Sidney Starr Releases Documents Proving She Was Born A Man

The following music video of Sidney Starr shows more than just how untalented she is, but proves that she was born a man. The record is a diss towards Kat Stacks but at the end displays Sidney’s birth certificate, after operation care documents and baby photos. This has to be one of the most convincing transexuals I have ever seen!

“I’m bout to go in on this b*tch, you ain’t nothing but a snitch!”

I don’t know what’s funnier, the song her dance moves or the fact that she thinks “She’s here now.”

