Tiny Talks About Controversial Conjugal With T.I.

As we reported earlier, T.I. and Tiny were caught engaging in a sex act at the Arkansas prison where TIP is incarcerated.

T.I. — serving a year in prison for violating his probation in September 2010 after being caught with drugs — was immediately punished and sent to a “special housing unit.”

The King’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, called into the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and touched (no pun intended!) on the situation!

Listen to the audio from HotSpotATL below!

