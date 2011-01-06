Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Sued For Fight That Happened 11 Years Ago

The Rock is being sued for injuring an audience member during a wresting match with Triple H 11 years ago.Ronald Basham, only 7 at the time says he was not old enough to sue on his behalf yet. According to TMZ.com the incident occurred when The Rock and Triple H continued their wrestling match in the audience, knocking a woman into Ronald’s right leg and knee where he suffered injuries.

The WWE is looking into the troubles but have not commented yet.

Good Luck, Rock!

