Judge Reduces Nas’ Spousal & Child Support Payments

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge recently gave Nas a break and reduced his monthly child and spousal support payments to his ex-wife, Kelis.

Nas’s child and spousal support payments were both cut in half to around $5,000 and $20,000 a month, respectively according to documents recently filed in court.

Nas had previously been ordered to pay Kelis $40,000 a month in spousal support and $10,000 a month in child support.

RELATED: Nas On Marriage To Kelis: “I Had Great Hopes… But We Had A Good Time” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Nas Is Late On Kelis’ Mortgage Payments