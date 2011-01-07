Drug Charge Against Tiny Dismissed

T.I.’s wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle’s drug possession charge in Los Angeles has been dismissed.

TMZ.com reports that the L.A. County District Attorney’s office dropped the charges today, after Tiny completed a drug diversion program in her home state of Georgia.

Tiny was ordered to complete the program after she arrested on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles with T.I. in September of 2010, after they were found to be in possession of the designer drug, ecstasy.

