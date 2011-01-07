New Task Force Created To Investigate Murder Of Notorious B.I.G.

The 13-year-old investigation into the murder of rapper Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace has gained traction in recent months, as new leads are being pursued in an attempt to finally solve the case.

Sources told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that a new task force of local and federal law enforcement agencies are pursuing leads related to the March 9th, 1997 slaying of Biggie outside of the Petersen Automotive Museum in downtown Los Angeles .

Police claim a lone gunman in a Chevy Impala rolled up next to a Chevy Suburban carrying B.I.G. and members of his entourage.

He was killed on the spot when the unknown gunman sprayed the passenger side with bullets in a scene eerily reminiscent of the slaying of Tupac Shakur six months earlier, on September 7th 1996, on the Las Vegas Strip.

