Beastie Boys’ Adam “MCA” Yauch Beats Throat Cancer

A year and a half after announcing that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer, Adam “MCA” Yauch of veteran hip hop group The Beastie Boys is now cancer free.

In July 2009, the 46-year-old Yauch revealed his battle with the disease which placed the Beastie Boys’ on hiatus even though they were nearing completion of their three-part album, Hot Sauce Committee.

Yauch’s bandmate, Mike D told a BBC Radio One interviewer of Yauch’s recovery recently. A few months ago, Yauch told reporters that he was relying on a vegan diet and ancient eastern medicines to beat the tumor that had formed on his parotid gland.

The Beastie Boys plan to replace the second part of Hot Sauce Committee as scheduled, but the delayed first part remains delayed. The band may also tour to support the release of Hot Sauce Committee, but it will all depend on Yauch’s health.

