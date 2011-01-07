Will Ferrell & John C. Reilley To Make “Step Brothers” Rap Album

In the 2008 film, Step Brothers, Will Ferrell & John C. Reilley played the titular siblings. At one point in the film, the two film a music video for a song called “Boats ‘N’ Hoes” which became one of the most memorable moments in the film.

According to Step Brothers director, Adam McKay, Ferrell & Reilley are going into the studio to record an album as the rapping step brothers, Huff & Doback. McKay posted the news on Twitter, and claims that a big name producer is attached to the project. They also have put out an invite to Mos Def, who appeared in McKay’s film Talladega Nights with Reilley & Ferrell, to appear on the album.

RELATED: The Top 10 Funniest White Movies That Black People Love

RELATED: “Step Brothers”: Reunited And It Feels So Good