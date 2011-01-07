Carolina Rapper Caktuz’s New Trailer

We’ve been checking for this guy for a little while now. In 2009 Caktuz, a Brooklyn NY import from High Point, North Carolina, hit the web like wild fire by releasing monthly self produced viral music videos and other web content.

Already making waves in 2011 (read “Caktuz Premieres Sequel To “Gangstamuzik” Video On New Years Day 11′” [Russ Par Morning Show]), Caktuz releases this new trailer for what seems to be a documentary series on the rapper and his impressive career. The doc series will shadow Caktuz as he prepares for his UK tour in May alongside Gia (formerly Nikki Blaze).

For more on Caktuz: http://www.caktuztree.com or @caktuz

