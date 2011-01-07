No Limit Records Relaunches With Romeo In Charge

Legendary Hip-Hop imprint No Limit Records is being relaunched by founder Master P.’s family members as No Limit Records Forever.

The label is being in reborn in 2011 as an all-digital record label under the stewardship of Romeo Miller, who serves as the President of No Limit Records Forever.

Romeo’s brother Valentino is Vice President of No Limit Records Forever, Master P.’s brother Silkk The Shocker is the label’s Chief Operating Officer and their cousin Black Don acts as Senior VP of A&R.

The digital label is currently ramping up the business and seeks rappers, singers, producers, A&R’s, music executive and radio and video promotional executives.

“I can relate to the new era of this music business. I have a lot of on-hands experience working with one of the greatest music company execs ever, my father,” Romeo Miller told AllHipHop.com in a statement released today (January 6th).

“He [Master P.] taught me the marketing of this business and I took the time out to complete my education at USC where I studied technology and business,” Romeo continued. “I feel that I have the best of both worlds. I’m a hard worker with a billion dollars worth of knowledge and many resources. My goal is to build a digital hub where artists can become entrepreneurs and make instant revenue off of their music. My resources and I have created a technology to stop online piracy.”

The label is also producing a reality TV show, an animated cartoon series, a mixtape and a nationwide talent search to find new artists.

