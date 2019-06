Raphael Saadiq’s latest video for his 60’s rock throwback, “Radio,” was recently released, just days after the song premiered.

Though we really dig the song, we’re not really feeling the video.

“Radio” will be featured on Saadiq’s forthcoming album, Stone Rollin’, which hits stores on March 22nd.

