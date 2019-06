The internet was in an uproar yesterday after a rumor spread that Lil’ Wayne made some comments at a video shoot that were disparaging to dark-skinned women.

As expected, Lil Wayne and Young Money president Mack Maine deny that any such comments were ever made.

RELATED: Lil’ Wayne Disrespects Woman For Being Dark Skin “Young Money Just Allergic To Chocolate”

RELATED: David Rousseau On Working With Lil Wayne: “It’s Like Going Up Against Jordan”