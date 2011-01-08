Skillz Says Thank You To Fans For Purchasing “The Rap Up”

Lately the year doesn’t seem officially over until Skillz’ yearly “Rap-Up” properly summarizes the previous 365 days of foolishness. In this clip he explains how the first Rap-Up in 2002 came about and why it became so successful.

“The reason that it was so popular is that they were feeling the same way I was feeling, but they weren’t used to hearing it at 5am in the car on their radio.”

This year Skillz says he was getting Tweets as early as December 18th and fans got nervous when Christmas came and went with no “Rap-Up.”

“New Year’s Eve came and went and after 12 o’clock I sent out a picture of Cam’ron with the finger out saying ‘you mad?’ and they didn’t find it funny. Twitter had 150 replies. My followers jumped to 20,000 people.”

He finallly relented and made it, posted it on iTunes and is grateful to the fans who purchased it.

“DJs bought it. They hit me saying they never buy music but I’m supporting your song. To have something that people demand and only want from you…that’s a blessing.”

RELATED POSTS