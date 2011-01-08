Hosea Chanchez Says Paparazzi Peeked At His Privates

When nude pictures leaked of Hosea Chanchez from The Game fans of the show gave the collective People’s eyebrow. While he does admit that the photos are authentic, he insists that they were taken without his permission.

“No one was in the room taking pics,” he said on his Twitter page. “Someone invaded my privacy and shot outside my hotel window. Sorry mama.”

In the photos the actor is in the buff brushing his teeth. Some shots appear to be taken by someone who was in the room but with the strength of zoom lenses it’s plausible that someone was shooting from afar. Judge for yourself by clicking here.

[Spotted @StraightFromTheA]

