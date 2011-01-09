Rapper Swag Busted For Running Massive Oxycontin/Drug Ring

An Everett, Washington rapper who once collaborated with Diplomats group member Jim Jones has been arrested for running a major drug operation just an hour outside of Seattle.

Budding rapper Swag and his label Paper Route Records, teamed with Jim Jones to release the song and video for “Swag’n” in February of 2010.

In the video for “Swag’n,” Jim Jones and Swag are in Ferraris, while heading to drop off drugs, in exchange for cash.

Police claim Swag’s portrayal of a drug dealer in the video wasn’t fake – he has been charged with cornering the illegal market for Oxycontin in the city.

GET THE FULL STORY AT ALLHIPHOP.COM

RELATED POSTS: