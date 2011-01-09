CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rapper Swag Busted For Running Massive Oxycontin/Drug Ring

Leave a comment

An Everett, Washington rapper who once collaborated with Diplomats group member Jim Jones has been arrested for running a major drug operation just an hour outside of Seattle.

Budding rapper Swag and his label Paper Route Records, teamed with Jim Jones to release the song and video for  “Swag’n” in February of 2010.

In the video for “Swag’n,” Jim Jones and Swag are in Ferraris, while heading to drop off drugs, in exchange for cash.

Police claim Swag’s portrayal of a drug dealer in the video wasn’t fake – he has been charged with cornering the illegal market for Oxycontin in the city.

GET THE FULL STORY AT ALLHIPHOP.COM

RELATED POSTS:

Kareem “Biggs” Burke Arrested In Marijuana Bust

Jim Jones Spits At Body Guard [VIDEO]

Cam’ron & Jim Jones Diss Kanye Over “Runaway” Beat

drug trafficking , hip-hop behind bars , jim jones , Swag

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close