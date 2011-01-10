Foxy Brown Lil Kim Diss, “Massacre”

A snippet of Foxy Brown’s much discussed diss record to Lil Kim, “Masssacre” has gone public. On the unmixed leak the Brooklyn femcee is heard rhyming over Jay-Z’s “So Ghetto” instrumental produced by DJ Premier and taunts the Queen Bee with lines like “how the f*ck you love Big and sh*t out his raps?”

The song was originally supposed to be released on Christmas Eve (hence the “Jingle Bell Rock” intro) but said she delayed its release because she was mourning the death of a friend. A second song “You Ain’t Ruff Enuff” was leaked by former associates despite her protest.

While we would welcome some officially sanctioned music from Foxy Brown the only thing getting “massacred” by these “leaks” is Foxy’s rep.

