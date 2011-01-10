Roots Member Dice Raw Injured In Car Accident

Dice Raw, member and producer of Philadelphia Hip-Hop band The Roots and the Money Making Jam Boyz, is recovering from injuries he sustained in a serious car crash last Wednesday (January 5th).

According to Dice, a young woman ran a red light while making a turn in North Philadelphia and smashed head-on into the rapper’s new Jaguar XK convertible luxury vehicle.

“It happened so fast – I was turning and this silly b***h decided she couldn’t wait two seconds and swerved around someone that was stopped and blew through the red light,” Dice Raw told AllHipHop.com. “My car got totaled, my face got all cut up, my ankle and knee are fucked and I still can’t walk.”

But that wasn't the worst part.

