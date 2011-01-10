Carmelo Anthony Going To The Nets?

According to ESPN’s Chris Broussard the New Jersey Nets were close to completing a deal with the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons that would send coveted forward Carmelo Anthony to The Nets.

The rumored hold up is that the Denver Nuggets also want to off-load Al Harrington’s 4-year $28 Million contract sending him to the Nets as well, but the Nets don’t want Harrington.

However, this runs contrary to earlier rumors that Carmelo was demanding a trade to The Knicks.

“Carmelo never crossed The Nets off his list, ” says Broussard. “The Nets are convinced that he will sign the extension to play in New Jersey.”

