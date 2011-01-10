Gabourey Sidibe Spotted Out With Her Boyfriend

“Precious” star Gabourey Sidibe was spotted court side with her boyfriend at the Nets vs. Bucks game.

The plus-size model has been off the radar lately but it is back now in the public eye broadcasting her relationship and boy-toy for all the world to admire. Is it me or does her boyfriend look like Omarion back when he had braids?

His leg must have lost circulation by now…

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Has A Crush On Trey Songz!

Gabourey Sidibe Is Letting The Fame Go To Her Head