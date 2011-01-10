Rihanna & Nicki Minaj On The Set Of “Fly”

If you haven’t heard new comer-Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday” album by now then you must be under some sort of heavy rock. Among the appearances on the album is red head Rihanna on the song “Fly.”Rihanna tweeted a picture of the two on the set of the two’s latest music videos “Fly.” She jokes about keeping her hand off her Nicki’s booty…

NIcki looks absolutely crazy–just like we love it and Rihanna looks stunning!

