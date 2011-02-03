While music videos in the 80s and 90s were characterized by elaborate choreography and first-generation special effects, things really got kicked up a notch visually in the first decade of the new millennium. However, the music videos that made the most impact weren’t always the most expensive or technically ornate. As Jay-Z once stated, “You don’t need a million dollar video, you need a million dollar artist.”

Check out our Top 9 Music Videos of the 2000s.

50 Cent “In Da Club”

Bionic super rapper gets reconstructed in a lab foreshadowing his industry takeover. Who knew?

Beyonce f/ Jay-Z “Crazy In Love”

If you were at a party and didn’t see a group of girls doing that “uh oh” booty bounce, you were at the wrong party.

Outkast, “Hey Ya”

Three Stacks clones himself in this Beatles-inspired throwback taking the phrase “One Man Band” to new heights.

Missy Elliot “Get Ur Freak On”

From her head snaking off of her shoulders to spitting a loogie at long distance into her dancer’s mouth Missy defiantly answered the challenge: “What could she possibly do next?”

Ludacris, “Stand Up”

As if his rhymes weren’t colorful enough Ludacris went to every length to make his point in this clip. Case in point, he literally had a man hanging from his necklace.

Kanye West “All Falls Down”

Stacy Dash running in slow-motion through an airport with her headlights on. Having your whole body in a metal detector because of a plate in your jaw. Kanye wins.

Jay-Z “99 Problems” (2004)

The metaphorical death of Jay-Z was a defining moment of The Black Album and who else could coordinate a step show in the middle of the projects?

D’Angelo “Untitled”

This clip still stands as a testament that if you have a great song with a great artist you literally don’t need anything else–even clothing– to make the clip compelling.

R. Kelly “Trapped In The Closet”

Technically this is more than one video–it’s 22–but that’s what made it so good. For the first single on TP3 Reloaded R.Kelly constructed a musical soap opera that had fans glued to their TV and radios for the next installment. Before the word “viral” became a video marketer’s catchphrase Kells had written the manual one crazy chapter at a time.

R.Kelly – Trapped In The Closet

Share this post on Facebook! CLICK HERE:

Uploaded by marcdee541. – Music videos, artist interviews, concerts and more.