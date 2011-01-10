Tami Roman Of Basketball Wives Defends Her Food Stamps

Last night on “Basketball Wives” Tami Roman and Jennifer Williams almost got into a physical altercation that was almost to sweet for T.V. Jennifer and Suzie are the two “Basketball Wives” I could care less for; they are both pretty boring and seemingly spoiled. Evelyn Lozada is an entire different story and when she and Jennifer team up–drama ensues. After not being invited to a charity event of one of the other basketball wives Evelyn and Jennifer crash the party and cause mayhem amongst the girls. Jennifer’s “food stamp” comment left a sour taste in Tami’s mouth and from there…all hell broke loose!

Tami, defends her actions in the Ladies Room T.V interview here:

Tami may have been acting “ghetto” but she stood up for herself against herself Jennifer who tried to belittle her!

Watch the mayhem here:

P.S- If Jennifer divorces Eric what will they call the show, because none of them are wives anymore???

