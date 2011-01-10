Cipha Sounds Returns To Hot 97 After Hatian Remarks

It took 20 days of an “indefinite suspension” for Cipha Sounds to be back on the air on Hot 97.This came after his remarks toward the Hatian community–“The reason I’m HIV negative is because I don’t mess with Haitian girls.” Cipha Sounds was heavily protested and received much criticism behind the comment.

Cipha tweeted that he was back at work despite the protests of Hot 97’s Hatian fan base. Cipha did apologize after the remarks but many didn’t accept it!

