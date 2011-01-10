Bad Girls Club Season 6 Trailer

As if any more hair weave needs to be pulled… The Bad Girls Club is back with even more ditsy “I think I’m bad b*tches.” The token black girl and princess white bleach blonde chicks are in the house, with much scripted drama to fill an hour episode.

There aren’t any vuluptous masterpiece’s like last season’s Catya but like her these chicks pack much attitude.

I can already tell I’m not going to like this season. It airs tonight on Oxygen at 9pm.

