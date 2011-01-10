NIcki Minaj Covers V Magazine & Talks About What Success Means To Her

Nicki Minaj isn’t going anywhere anytime soon in fact you can catch her natural face on the cover of V Magazine’s Spring Preview Issue.

Nicki talks to V about success, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay and what success means to her.

What does all your success mean to you?

I’m proud that women, female rappers that come in this game after Nicki Minaj can see that, you know what? There is a chance for you to sell just as much as the boys and to be recognized. And you don’t have to feel like, because you’re a female rapper, you going to not be recognized. And so for that alone, I’m proud. I’m happy.

You just shot the music video for your next single “Moment 4 Life,” featuring Drake. What are you working on next?

We’re shooting the video with Rihanna for “Fly” this weekend. We’re going to save the world in more ways than one with the video and that’s all I can say about that… I love Ri-Ri! I mean, when she’s not grabbing my ass she’s a sweet girl.

Rihanna & Nicki Minaj On The Set Of “Fly”

Lastly, are you single?

Yes. I’m single and ready to mingle [laughs].

