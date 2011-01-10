Man Gets “Froot Loops” Haircut

We stumbled across this photo montage of a young gentleman who decided that a dark caesar cut just wasn’t good enough for him.

Either this young man lost a bet, or he really loves Froot Loops cereal, because we can’t think of any other reason to get our hair dyed with the Froot Loops logo, Toucan Sam, and a few pieces of the admittedly tasty breakfast cereal.

A Froot Loops haircut??

Where they do that at???

