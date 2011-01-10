Corinne Bailey Rae Wants To Be Your Lover

English chanteuse Corinne Bailey Rae will release a digital-only EP of cover songs on Valentines Day entitled The Love EP.

The five-track release features covers of Doris Day’s “Que Sera Sera” (done in the style of Sly & The Family Stone’s 1974 cover), Paul McCartney’s “My Love,” Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “Is This Love,” Belly’s “Low Red Moon,” and Prince’s “I Wanna Be Your Lover.”

Check out Rae’s cover of “I Wanna Be Your Lover” below!

