Janet Jackson Announces North American Tour Dates

Janet Jackson’s last US tour in 2009 was cut short due to the singer falling ill, but the superstar is making plans to head back on the road.
Janet’s “Up Close & Personal” tour kicks off internationally on February 4th in the Philippines, but hits the United States on March 4th when she takes the stage at Houston’s Reliant Stadium. Other planned stops include Chicago, Atlanta, New York City, Atlantic City, St. Louis and many other cities.
“These concerts will be different from anything I have ever done,” said Janet. “I will be as up close and personal as possible. These concerts are not about special effects. This is a love affair between me and those of you who have supported me and my work for all these years. I’ll be singing and dancing from my heart. The music will all be songs that you’ve made number ones for me. Let’s go!”
See the schedule below!
March 4 – Houston – Reliant Stadium
March 7 and 8 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
March 12 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
March 16 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
March 18 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY
March 22 – DAR Constitution Hall – Washington, D.C.
March 25 and 26 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Spa & Resort Event Center
March 29 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
March 31 – Saint Louis, MO – Fox Theatre
April 2 – Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre
April 6 – Denver, CO – Wells Fargo Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center
April 8 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
April 9 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
April 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Gibson Amphitheatre
April 19 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 22 and 23 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
