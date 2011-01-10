Watch The Green Hornet Live Premiere Tonight!

Sony Pictures is inviting fans online everywhere to watch the Worldwide Premiere of The Green Hornet streamed live from Hollywood. The Green Hornet starring Seth Rogen, Jay Chou and Cameron Diaz will be in theaters on January 14, 2011. Tune in here at 9:30pm and watch the stream below.

In the 3D action-comedy The Green Hornet, Britt Reid (Seth Rogen) is the son of LA’s most prominent and respected media magnate and perfectly happy to maintain a directionless existence on the party scene – until his father (Tom Wilkinson) mysteriously dies, leaving Britt his vast media empire. Striking an unlikely friendship with one of his father’s more industrious and inventive employees, Kato (Jay Chou), they see their chance to do something meaningful for the first time in their lives: fight crime. To get close to the criminals, they come up with the perfect cover: they’ll pose as criminals themselves.

