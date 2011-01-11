Jay-Z Jumps Into Chicken Wing Business With ‘Buffalo Boss’

Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z has invested in a local restaurant that’s known for its chicken wings.

Jay-Z teamed with his mother Gloria, his sister Andrea and his first cousin Jamar White to invest in a new eatery, known as Buffalo Boss.

Buffalo Boss, which also delivers to the local community, prides itself on its chicken being 100% organic chicken with no hormones and no trans-fat.

The restaurant opened in downtown Brooklyn, on bustling Fulton Street.

Read the whole article on AllHipHop.com!

RELATED: Kanye West Opens 10 Fatburger Restaurants

RELATED: Flavor Flav Is Getting Into The Fried Chicken And Alcohol Businesses