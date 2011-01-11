Painter Says Kanye Sought Out An LP Cover That Would Be Banned

Kanye West deliberately sought to have an album cover that would be banned, according to the artist who created the cover for the rapper’s hit album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Artist George Condo sat down with The New Yorker magazine in a recent interview. The painter is world renowned for his “old Master” painting technique, created traditional portraits, landscapes and figures.

The rapper contacted Condo about creating the cover for his latest critically acclaimed, hit album.

Condo, who was already familiar with West’s work, jumped on the opportunity to create the original, controversial cover.

Kanye visited Condo’s New York studio, where the pair listened to the album for five hours. Kanye left, while Condo created eight or nine different paintings for the rap star’s album.

According to the New Yorker, Kanye was looking for a painting that would be banned.

