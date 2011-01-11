Ray-J “Celebration” (feat. Ludacris)

Brandy’s little brother recently took his Celebration tour to Japan and captured it all on film for the music video for the tour’s namesake. If the “Celebration” video is any indication, it looks like a good time was had by all.

“Celebration” is featured on Ray-J’s forthcoming Raydiation 2 album. The Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins produced track features a verse from Ludacris!

Check it out!

RELATED: Ray-J Says He Wasn’t Smashing Whitney Houston & Talks About Lil’ Kim[VIDEO]

RELATED: Ray-J Tells Sister Brandy That She Is Jealous Of Him [VIDEO]