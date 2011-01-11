Swizz Beatz Now Facing $2.6 Million Tax Debt

Swizz Beatz has overcome a very public split from his ex-wife Mashonda and a few illegitimate children that have popped up here and there, but can he survive the wrath of the IRS?

The hitmaking producer currently owes the IRS $2.6 million in unpaid taxes, after the IRS hit him with yet another tax lien on Monday.

Here is what Swizzy, born Kasseem Dean, owes the IRS according to the Detroit News’ Tax Watchdog:

The IRS filed a $283,562 lien against Swizz Beatz on Monday with the New York City Register.

The state of New York filed a $134,738 tax warrant against him and his ex-wife, R&B singer Mashonda on Oct. 23. The warrant is filed with the New York County Clerk.

The IRS filed a $652,727 lien against Swizz Beatz, real name Kasseem Dean, on June 3 with the Rockland County (N.Y.) Clerk.

The state of New York filed a $162,300 tax warrant against Dean and his ex-wife Feb. 4, 2009, with the New York County Clerk.

The IRS filed a $556,986 lien against Dean and his ex-wife on Aug. 18, 2008, in Rockland County.

The IRS filed an $842,645 lien against Dean and his ex-wife March 4, 2008, with the Somerset County (N.J.) Clerk.

