Bun B Begins Teaching “Religion In Hip-Hop” Course At Rice University

Not only does Rice University’s spring semester start today, but the school’s Religious Studies department debuts its new course, Religion In Hip-Hop, taught by Professor Bernard Freeman.

You may know Professor Freeman by his alias Bun B, formerly half of legendary Texas hip-hop duo UGK.

This morning, Bun B talked to the Madd Hatta Morning Show on 97.9 The Box in Houston before his first day in class and talked about the course and how his students will refer to him.

Bun B Professor Freeman also tweeted a photo of the course’s required reading:

RELATED: 9th Wonder Gives Bun B Teaching Advice, Changing The Game

RELATED: Bun B to Teach Hip-Hop And Religion Class at Rice University