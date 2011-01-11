Haiti Tribute Song “Move On” Gets Drumma Boy Remix

Singer and songwriter Christopher Laroche, a.k.a. “FREEDOM” was born and raised in Haiti and last year he released a tribute song for his homeland entitled “Move On.” The commemorate the one-year anniversary of the earthquake that hit Haiti on January 12, 2010 producer Drumma Boy remixed the track.

FREEDOM is the founder of Freedom Recordz, and is also spearheading his own Haiti relief organization SAVE HAITI TODAY –- www.savehaititoday.com. Watch the video for the original “Move On” below.

RELATED POSTS: