Wyclef & Pras Make Peace In Haiti

With tomorrow marking the one year anniversary of the earthquake that devastated Haiti, former Haitian presidential hopeful, Wyclef Jean has made peace with his former Fugees bandmate, Pras.

The two had a falling out during Jean’s unsuccessful run for president of Haiti when Pras came out in support of Wyclef’s opponent. However, the two have left that disagreement in the past in honor of their homeland.

Wyclef tweeted a photo of the two after he ran into Pras while on his way to Haiti.

On my way 2 Haiti ran into Praz, what should I do make peace or go sit somewhere Else! I Made peace 4 Haiti!

