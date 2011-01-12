Cleveland Rocked By Lakers, LeBron Says It’s “Karma”

If you were only following the stats to last night’s NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers you might have thought the scoreboard was broken.

The Cavaliers set a franchise low for points in a 112 to 57 loss to the Lakers where Kobe Bryant only scored 13 points. It was the Cavs 11th consecutive loss and LeBron did not take the high road in his reaction.

“Crazy. Karma is a b****. Gets you every time,” he said via his Twitter page. “It’s not good to wish bad on anybody. God sees everything!” James was in Los Angeles with the Heat for Wednesday’s game against the Clippers.

James’ comments were aimed at the owner of the Cavaliers franchise Dan Gilbert who called James a “coward” when he announced his departure.

RELATED: Cleveland Cavs Owner Calls LeBron A Coward

However, LeBron had encouraging words for his former coach Mike Brown, who appeared on NBA’s Fast Break program.

“Ok Coach Brown. Looking good on NBA Fast Break. You look much better on the sidelines though. Great coach, great man. He’ll be back!”

The Cavaliers will attempt to redeem themselves against the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

RELATED POSTS: