Did Jay-Z Diss Lil Wayne On “H.A.M” ?

The suits over at Forbes magazine are playing their own game of detective with the new Jay-Z and Kanye West record “H.A.M.” According to an article on their website, when Jay-Z rhymes “you got Baby money” he is taking a subliminal swipe at Lil Wayne.

“…On the track…Jay-Z complains that his competitors merely fantasize about what he does on a daily basis — including, but not limited to, schmoozing with Warren Buffet and Steve Forbes. He also cites this writer’s $450 million valuation of his personal net worth, rounding up slightly to “half a billie,” before taking a shot at a fellow Hip-Hop Cash King or two: “Really, you got baby money.”

The line is a double entendre meant both as a general reference to the small amount of money that other rappers have in comparison to Jay-Z, and as a specific reference to the wealth of rapper Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter, also known as “Weezy Baby,” and fellow New Orleans rapper and record executive Brian “Birdman” Williams, also known as “Baby.”

Baby has made comments in the past that Lil Wayne has more money than Jay-Z on 106th and Park:

Jay-Z answered the claim in an interview with Angie Martinez:

What say you all? Is Jay-Z playing the subliminal diss game again or is Forbes reading too much into it?

