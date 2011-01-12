Dr. Conrad Murray To Stand Trial For Manslaughter In MJ Death

Yesterday, a judge ruled that Conrad Murray, the physician who was with Michael Jackson during his final hours, will stand trial for manslaughter. Judge Michael Pastor ruled that there was enough evidence to warrant the trial.

At a preliminary hearing, Deputy District Attorney David Walgren told the judge in his closing statement, “It was not Michael Jackson’s time to go. Michael Jackson is not here today because of the negligence and reckless acts of Dr. Murray.”

Shortly after the ruling, the judge granted a request from the Medical Board of California to have Murray’s medical license revoked.

