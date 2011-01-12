Snoop Dogg Kicks Off #PuffPuffPassTuesdays With “El Lay”

The Artist-Approved-Weekly-Free-Download is the new, hot marketing tool in music it seems. Though not even 5 years ago, everyone in the music business was crying that giving music away for free was the worst thing ever, it seems that everyone is clamoring to unload their latest music for the price of $Free.99.

Yeezy taught them the error of their ways, and now we’re being inundated by free music from some of music biggest artists.

Snoop Dogg is the latest to hop on the bandwagon. Kicking off #PuffPuffPassTuesdays early Tuesday morning on his Twitter account, Snoop Posted a brand new song from his forthcoming album, Doggumentary, called “El Lay.” The song features Marty James on the hook.

Doggumentary hits stores in March.

