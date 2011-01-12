Chris Brown Slaps Paparazzi Camera Over Raz-B Comment

Chris Brown just can’t get a break. The paparazzi were on the scene as Chris and Tyga left a secret location to get into their vehicles. The pap asked “What do you have against Raz-B?” Chris Brown slapped the camera away and called them “Weenies.”Obviously Chris doesn’t want to talk about the whole Raz-B situation and would like to move on but the public won’t let him. In the words of Nicki Minaj people “Hang it up, flat screen!”

RELATED:

Chris Brown Apologizes For Twitter Attack On Raz-B

Chris Brown Spoofs Raz-B’s Brother [VIDEO]

Raz-B Serves Up His Milkshake For Charity [PHOTOS]