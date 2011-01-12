Lil Boosie To Appear In Court Today Over Murder Charge

Baton Rouge rap star Lil Boosie will appear in court today (January 12th) to face a hearing related to his involvement in a 2009 murder, for which he has been indicted.

Boosie was indicted for participating in the murder of Terry Boyd, who was 35-years-old at the time of his death in October of 2009.

According to prosecutors, Boyd was shot through a window while he was inside of his home.

In addition to Lil Boosie, three other accused accomplices’ will appear in court today, including Michael Louding, aka Marlo Mike, who is also facing murder charges in six other murders in 2009.

Both Lil Boosie and Marlo Mike face the death penalty if convicted of the murders.

