Brandy: “Ya’ll Know Dang Well I’m Not Pregnant!”

Celibate people don’t get pregnant. At least if your name is Brandy Norwood. As is the standard practice these days, Brandy went on her Twitter page to deny claims that she was pregnant with Terrence J’s baby–or anybody’s baby for that matter.

“Now ya’ll know dang well I’m not pregnant. LMAO!!” she wrote. “But I might continue to crack jokes about it…so be alert:)”

Brandy has one child, Sy’rai Iman Smith, with record producer Robert Smith and announced several months ago that she has been celibate for six years.

