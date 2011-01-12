Laurence Fishburne’s “Thurgood” To Air On HBO

Laurence Fishburne’s critically acclaimed one-man show, Thurgood, based on the life of the first Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall, is moving from the stage to the screen.

A live performance of the show, recorded last summer in Washington, DC, will air February 24th at 9pm on HBO.

Fishburne was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the play.

Source

RELATED: Laurence Fishburne To Montana: “You Embarassed Me”

RELATED: Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter: “My Dad Is Very Hurt Over Porn” [PHOTOS]