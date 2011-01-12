Tia Mowry From “The Game” Pregnant & Getting A Reality Show

Tia Mowry and the cast of The Game celebrated the renewal of their season last night as the episode aired on BET. Tia released a statement regarding her pregnancy and the new reality show that will follow her journey.

“Mowry — who acted opposite her identical twin, Tamera, on the ’90s sitcom and now stars on BET’s The Game — is due July 3, her rep confirms exclusively in the new Us Weekly, out Wednesday.

The baby will be the first child for Mowry, 32, and her hubby of two years, Battle: Los Angeles actor Cory Hardrict, 31, and the pregnancy will be documented by the Style Network for a show to air later this year.

“We are both so excited to be parents,” the couple tell Us in a statement. “We have been wanting this a long time!”

Tia Mowry starred in the hit show “Sister Sister” with twin Tamera in the 90’s. She plays Melanie Davis on BET’s The Game, the wife of football player Derwin Davis of The Sabers. Tia married her fiance who is also an actor Cory Hardrict after being engaged since December 2006 in April 2008.

