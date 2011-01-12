DMC Stars Opposite Diamond Dallas Page In Gangster Flick ‘Hard Luck’

Famed rapper Darryl “DMC” McDaniels has been tapped to star in a new short film with wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page, titled Hard Luck.

DMC, who is a founding member of Hip-Hop trio Run-DMC, stars as a crime boss in the movie, while page stars as a hitman.

The movie, which was written and directed by Kurtis Spieler, began shooting in Connecticut artier this month.

According to producer David Gere, the movie came about when he was hanging out with DMC one evening, who revealed that he was interested in launching an acting career.

