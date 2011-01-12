Kanye West Buys $180k Watch With His Face On It

Kanye West paid $180,000 for an 18-karat yellow gold custom Tiret watch with over 8-karats in yellow, white, and black diamonds that form an image of his face.

His likeness is made up of a collection of yellow, black, brown and white diamonds and it took five months for the luxury watch-maker to make.

Tiret, which was co-founded by Kanye’s former label exec Damon Dash, also recently made a custom watch for Usher with his face on it that set the superstar back around $250,000.

