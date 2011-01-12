Nominees For 42nd Annual NAACP Image Awards Announced

The nominees for the 42nd Annual Image Awards have been announced. Actresses Kimberly Elise and Sanaa Lathan, actor/rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, singer/songwriter Smokey Robinson, actor Columbus Short and Actor/Comedian Affion Crockett joined NAACP Image Awards chairman Clayola Brown and executive producer Vic Bulluck to announce the categories and nominees during a January 12 press conference in Beverly Hills.

Nominees for Outstanding Motion Picture include “For Colored Girls” (Lionsgate/34th Street Films), “Just Wright” (Fox Searchlight Pictures), “The Book of Eli” (Warner Bros. Pictures), “The Kids Are All Right” (Focus Features) and “Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?” (Lionsgate). Click here for the full list of nominees.

After being shut out by the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Tyler Perry has earned a total of 19 nominations in both film and tv categories. He will be competing against himself in the Best Picture category with his films For Colored Girls and Why Did I Get Married Too?

His nemesis Aaron McGruder was nominated for Outstanding Writing In A Comedy Series for “The Fundraiser” episode of The Boondocks. (But we all know what was the best episode last season.)

In the music categories Nicki Minaj goes head-to-head with Willow Smith for Outstanding New Artist, where they’ll duke it out against Bruno Mars, B.o.B, and Jason Derulo.

Kanye West will be competing with Usher, Sade, Smokey Robinson and John Legend for Outstanding Album.

The 42nd Annual Image Awards will air on March 4th at 8pm Eastern on Fox.

